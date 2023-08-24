The older brother did his job.
Despite being pushed several yards backward beyond the line of scrimmage by a hard-charging, blitzing rival linebacker, Indian River High School offensive center Austin Grise had maintained his block long enough in the trenches, and beyond. His talent and stubbornness enabled the quarterback to stand tall in the pocket long enough to find his receiver.
The younger brother also did his job.
Despite the enemy’s aggressive blitz scheme, Indians’ 6-foot-2 freshman quarterback Dylan Grise (pronounced “gr-ice”) launched a spiral that connected with junior wide receiver Rashad Hopkins for a crucial touchdown. The scoring hookup enabled the Green & Gold to win a critical Class 1A, District 2 showdown over visiting Brandywine, 28-20, last Sept. 23 — their first victory of the campaign.
Austin Grise immediately sprinted upfield to give his brother, quarterback Dylan Grise — who was making his first career start behind center — a powerful brotherly bear hug.
It was an extremely intense embrace for the Selbyville siblings.
“We’re both competitors, and winning is the No. 1 goal,” said Dylan Grise. “It’s always fun to experience the feeling of a win with your brother.”
“Dylan’s success as a freshman last season was not a surprise to me,” said Austin Grise, a 5-foot-11 center and defensive tackle who is entering his senior year. “Dylan is one of the hardest-working people I know. He constantly works out before school or after practice in our garage, and is constantly begging me to take him to the baseball batting cages to get extra swings. He is always trying to improve.”
“We’ve learned from a young age that we have to work hard to achieve our goals,” said Dylan Grise. “We know the importance of investing our time into whatever team we are playing on —that leads to success. For years, I have watched my father and my brother out on the football field, and it is rewarding to be able to join them now.”
Austin Grise takes great pride in discussing how the brothers have helped to spearhead the IRHS transition into a winning football program.
“It has been a rewarding experience,” said the elder sibling. “We have been playing football together in the back yard our whole lives. Last year was our first year ever playing football together on the same team and field. It was an awesome experience.”
Thanks in part to the dual success of the brothers Grise, Indian River’s football team reached the DIAA Class 1A state playoffs for the second consecutive season in 2022.
Dylan Grise emerged as a standout team leader and performer, who threw for 578 passing yards and seven touchdown aerials. His brother, a junior lineman, was a standout performer and leader until his season was cut short by a broken arm suffered in the season’s fourth game, a 21-20 victory at Seaford on Sept. 30.
“I’m very proud of my brother,” said Dylan Grise. “And I feel like his success stems from his determination to be the best he can be at everything he does. His determination was evident as he tried a new sport as a junior and found success in boys’ lacrosse.”
Grise siblings also shine in the spring season
In addition to shining beneath autumn’s Friday-night lights, both Dylan and Austin Grise were standouts later in the school year, during the 2023 IRHS spring sports season. Austin Grise tackled boys’ lacrosse for the first time, as a defenseman who helped lead the Indians to an 11-4 regular-season record and their third postseason appearance in the last four seasons.
“When Austin became intrigued with the possibility of playing lacrosse, I gave him a stick and he immediately took to it — he started showing up at our conditioning sessions,” said IRHS boys’ lacrosse head coach Dave Spencer. “He had been bitten by the ‘lacrosse bug,’ and he threw himself into the sport and absorbed everything that we taught him, like a sponge.
“He is a fast learner and a very good athlete, but what really makes him special is his ‘never quit’ attitude that turns a really good player into a great player. He showed up to practice every day with that attitude and was one of the hardest-working kids on the team. It was a pleasure to watch his skill grow better every week. At the end of the season, he was lightyears ahead of where he started. This coming spring, he’s going to be a terrific player for us, and we’ll be counting on his defensive effort to stop opposing players.”
Dylan Grise also made an immediate impact on the 14-6 baseball team that reached the postseason for the third straight year. In fact, it was the younger Grise brother who pitched a one-hit complete-game masterpiece on May 4 to clinch the team’s postseason berth. The hard-throwing righthanded hurler finished with seven strikeouts, pitching out of a first-inning bases-loaded jam and issuing only one walk from the second inning on.
For the season, Dylan Grise made nine appearances on the mound, including two starts. He struck out 20 rival hitters with a sparkling .977 earned run average, which is less than a run per game. Rival batsmen hit just .184 when he was on the bump.
“Dylan Grise made a huge impact for us this past season as a freshman,” said IRHS baseball head coach Steve Longo. “His poise, character, attitude, work ethic and passion all speak for themselves. His competitiveness and success on the mound was especially huge for us. He stepped up for us in big situations when we needed it. And we loved seeing that. He’s a great kid. He plays baseball the right way, with respect for the game. And his brother Austin is such a great student athlete as well. They both come from such a great family.”
“We share a similar competitive drive,” said the elder brother. “No matter what we do on or off the field, we strive to be the best. We hate losing, as a team or as individuals. We work to win, and to avoid losing.
“The truth is, it’s an amazing feeling when we are playing for wins because it has been a childhood dream for both of us to win a state championship for Indian River football,” Austin Grise added. “Since we are a part of this program and our dad is one of our coaches, it seems that every win we earn is getting us closer to that goal.”
The rewards of coaching his two sons
Assistant coach David Grise said working with his two sons presents rewards and is never a challenge.
“There is no greater feeling than being on a field and watching your two sons successfully playing football,” he said between preseason practice sessions. “When I started my teaching career, I always had aspirations of coming back to my alma mater to coach. Once you experience the pride of bleeding Green & Gold, you never forget that feeling.”
Coach Grise cited mentors including Jimmy Bunting, Ray Steele and Bruce Steen who “each exemplified the true meaning of what it means to be a coach and a graduate of Indian River High. I try to instill that same pride that I once felt as a player, and then as a coach, to my sons,” said the coach. “During the past few weeks, I have heard my sons make positive, prideful comments to reporters and other people who ask about the team, which has made me proud as a coach, but more importantly as a father. They have put their team first, and want the best for their team, not just themselves. They have embraced the true meaning of ‘Indian River pride.’”
The Indians’ offensive and defensive line assistant coach complimented Austin Grise for embracing his role as a senior leader in the preseason.
“He has done everything that a coach wants from an upperclassman,” said Coach Grise. “He goes out of his way to make sure younger players and others on the team are where they need to be, and communicates with them regularly. He even uses our family minivan in the offseason as a bus service to make sure players were able to get to workouts and practices. His main goal is work to make this team better, leading by example.”
As for Dylan Grise, his coach and dad credits him with stepping up as a sophomore to be more of a leader as the quarterback.
“He is naturally a very laidback, quiet individual,” said Coach Grise. “He has stepped out of his shell to help lead and assist the players around him.”
Both brothers share a great pride in succeeding on the gridiron under the watching eyes of their parents.
“We’ve been coached since Little League by him,” said Austin Grise. “Having dad as a coach has enabled him to push me to be the best player I can be.”
“The real MVP is our mom, Melissa,” said Dylan Grise. “She has never been on the field with me, but she has always been there on the sideline. One of the things that she always tells us is, ‘Stay in your lane, and run your race.’ This means that she never wants us to compare ourselves to others, but to only worry about the things that we can control.”