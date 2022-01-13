Like many of their winter sports counterparts, the Indian River High School wrestling team had nearly a two-week break from action over the winter break, but that came due in large part to the week of winter weather that Mother Nature dropped on the area last week.
The Indians worked hard in the practice room during that time off to hone some of their skills and a few of the items that have turned up over the course of the first two duals and a pair of tournaments thus far. That hard work in the room showed itself, as the Indians pretty much put it all together in a strong 70-12 win over host First State Military Academy on Monday, Jan. 10.
The Indians used nine pins, a pair of forfeits and a major decision to earn all their points against the Bulldogs. IR was already up 40-0 through the first seven matches before FSMA would get on the board with back-to-back wins at 152 and 160, but it was far too much of a lead for the Indians that to raise any concerns.
“We had quite a few days off last week due to the weather, and had not competed since Dec. 30, so we needed to have a good showing at FSMA,” veteran IR coach Jeff Windish said. “We used the last week to challenge our kids to be aggressive, and to look to score first in each match. To our kids’ credit, they responded to this challenge, and we scored the first points in each match against FSMA.”
Samuel Lopez Mendiola got the Indians on the board first, with a forfeit win at 106 pounds, and Steven Mayfield followed that up with a pin at 113. Tyler McManus (120) and James Esque (132) sandwiched pins around another forfeit win with Kyree Knight (126) getting his hand raised for the win.
“Tyler and James were able to score quick takedowns and put their opponents directly to their backs for quick falls,” Windish noted. “Angel Mora-Salas battled a tough opponent in [Michael] Atchley, and opened up the score to record a major decision.”
Mora-Salas’ major decision that Windish alluded to came right after Evan Forjan got the mat-slap at 138 for another win to keep the early outburst going for IR.
After FSMA (0-3) picked up their only two wins in the match, IR would run off five straight to close things out — all of them coming by way of pin. Jack Jestice (170), Caleb McCabe (182), Clayton Cifuentes Roblero (195), Austin Grise (220) and T.J. Burke (285) all picked up the wins by pin.
“Caleb and Clayton wrestled up a weight class and recorded falls in the first period,” Windish noted. “Being able to move kids around in the line-up is important in order to get the match-ups we want, and Caleb and Clayton offer us this flexibility. Austin is continuing to improve with each match and recorded another fall.”
The Indians — now 3-0 overall in duals — had an important tri-meet set for Wednesday, Jan. 12, against Delmar and Sussex Academy (after Coastal Point press time). Both teams are Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division foes. Sussex Academy is in their first year of having wrestling as a varsity sport.
In junior-varsity action, Kaden Nazarenus and Ramier Turner also picked up wins in their matches, by pin.