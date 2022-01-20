The Indian River High School wrestling program has been flexing its way through dual meets this season, having taken down all seven of their opponents and posting an unblemished 7-0 record to this point in the season. They have hit the halfway mark of their regular season, and with seven more duals left to go — as well as a tournament at King of the Hill in Snow Hill, Md., this weekend — the makings for a special season are still within reach for the Indians.
In their most recent action, a double-dual meet sweep of Woodbridge and A.I. DuPont, the Indians knew things were going to be tough against Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division rival Woodbridge.
“We knew coming in that our match with Woodbridge was going to be extremely physical,” said IR head coach Jeff Windish. “We really emphasized that, when we had an opportunity to get bonus points, we needed to take advantage. I think the kids responded to this and pushed the tempo from the first whistle.”
The Indians got double-win efforts in the double-dual from T.J. Burke, Caleb McCabe, Jayvion Chandler, James Esque, Kyree Knight and Steven Mayfield.
Burke (285 pounds) remained unbeaten (15-0) with a pin (in the first period against Woodbridge) and forfeit on the night, while McCabe (182) also picked up a forfeit and an 8-2 decision against an opponent who outweighed him by 20 pounds. And while those two “heavies” did their part with the two wins, it was the light and middleweights who really stepped up to catapult the Indians to the wins.
“Our lightweights have been doing a great job of building momentum early,” noted Windish. “Steven Mayfield, Tyler McManus and Kyree Knight got us off to a nice 18-6 lead” against Woodbridge. “Our middleweights, Evan Forjan, James Esque and Angel Mora-Salas, kept things going with three more pins. Jayvion Chandler then sealed the team victory with a hard fought 10-5 decision. We are really pleased with the way Jayvion is progressing this year, especially as a ninth-grader wrestling at a weight class dominated by upperclassmen.”
Against duPont, the Indians used eight forfeits, with wins by pin for Knight and Esque coming to thump the Tigers. IR won all but three matches in the dual.
The Indians were to take on Lake Forest (3-2) in a key Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division tilt on Wednesday, Jan. 19, after Coastal Point press time this week.