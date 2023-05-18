It was Senior Night for the Indian River High School girls’ soccer team on Tuesday, May 16, and it was also their regular-season finale as they hosted William Penn in a non-conference tilt on the pitch.
Senior Bella Scurci closed out her final home game in green-and-gold with a hat trick to lead the charges. Two of her goals came in the first half, at the 3-minute and 11-minute marks. Her third goal came in the second half, at the 49-minute mark. She also added an assist on the night.
Fellow senior Carley Topper also got in on the scoring barrage with a goal in the first half, at the 30-minute mark, while classmate Kendall Cathell wrapped up the scoring on the night with her goal at the 55-minute mark.
Sophomore Lillyan Merrick scored her goal at the 43-minute mark off an assist from Scurci, while freshmen Kamdyn Shockley and Allison Tucker scored the other IR goals at 42 minutes and 32 minutes, respectively. The Indians out-shot their guests 13-5 in the contest and were able to register three corner-kick chances to none for the Patriots.
Junior goalkeeper Alex Davidson turned in the clean-sheet win, picking up three saves in the process.
The seniors honored during ceremonies that evening included Scurci, Topper, Cathell, Fani Cruz Bonilla and Julia Barrientos Hernandez.
It was the first time since 2013 that IR hasn’t won the Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division crown. That honor went this season to Sussex Academy, who won the tiebreaker over the Indians based on common opponents. Despite the Indians blanking Sussex Academy (2-0) on May 4, the Seahawks were 3-1 against those common opponents, while IR was 2-1-1.
The Indians — 10-4-1 overall on the season — now await their post-season fate in hopes of landing a DIAA Division II berth in the state tournament.
Golf
Indians clinch HAC South Division crown
Last week, the Indian River High School golf team swept a pair of Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division matches over Woodbridge (170-278) and Lake Forest (175-192) to lay claim to the divisional title for 2023.
As she has done all season long, junior Sarah Lydic took medalist honors with an impressive 33 in the Indians’ win over Lake Forest on Friday, May 12.
It was Senior Day for IR, and that meant honoring six Indians, including Abrielle Benancia Villegas, Evan Carpenter, Gabe Clark, Thomas Gogarty, Jordan Gonzalez and Marcos Gonzalez.
Clark helped the winning cause for IR against the Spartans, firing a 44, while Carpenter and Gogarty added 49s in the match.
Against the Blue Raiders, Lydic cruised to a 34, for top honors, with Gogarty coming into the clubhouse second at 44. Carpenter shot a 45 and Clark a 47 for the winners.
The South Division champs were scheduled to square off with North Division champ Caesar Rodney for the conference title on Wednesday, May 17, (after Coastal Point press time), at Baywood Green Golf Club. After that, all the HAC teams will converge on the links at Maple Dale Country Club for the conference showdown on Tuesday, May 23.
Girls’ tennis
Indians wrap up best season since 2014
The Indian River High School girls’ tennis team made some incredible strides during their 2023 campaign — strides that they haven’t seen in almost 10 years, in fact. This year’s team wrapped up its season with a three-match winning streak to finish at 7-4 overall, which was their best record since 2014.
Senior first singles player Scarlett Dunn recorded five wins for the season, while junior second singles player Lexxine Zullo recorded nine wins. Zullo also garnered 3rd Team All-Conference honors for her efforts. Senior third singles player Mya MacDonald added seven wins and placed fourth in the conference tournament earlier this week.
The first doubles duo of senior Camryn Ehlers and junior Isabell Wisniewski also recorded seven wins for the season, while also finishing fourth at the conference tournament. At second doubles, juniors Kylie Courtney and Emelia Welch picked up six wins this season and were rewarded with 3rd Team All-Conference recognition.
That left nothing but positives for the girls’ tennis program, which is coached by Greg Hockman, to take into next season. Strong returning players with some potential strong younger players ready to take the next step up into varsity action.
Boys’ tennis
IR claims HAC South Division crown
The Indian River High School boys’ tennis team added another Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division title to the school’s impressive spring season following a 6-6 overall season, but they were able to sweep all of their South Division opponents amongst those six wins.
In the conference championships that featured all of the teams earlier this week, the Indians collectively finished in fourth place with nine points, behind team champion Caesar Rodney (26 points), followed by Cape Henlopen (18), and Smyrna (12).
The Indians had two impressive showings in singles action, with senior Stefano Cresta advancing to the semifinals before falling to eventual champion Anton Manjon from Caesar Rodney (6-2, 6-0). In the third-place match, Cresta defeated Cape’s Oliver Townsend in straight sets (6-1, 6-2).
At second singles, junior Caleb Rodgers finished in third place, as well, after taking down Seaford’s Isaiah Sutton (6-2, 7-5). Rodgers dropped his semifinal match to eventual champion Jason Moyer from CR (6-0, 6-3).
Girls’ lacrosse
HAC South Division crown goes to IR
The Indian River High School girls’ lacrosse team ended their first season under the tutelage of first-year head coach Taylor Pridgeon with a convincing 15-4 win over visiting Delaware Military Academy on Friday, May 12. It was Senior Night for the Indians, and the win was a nice send-off for seniors Laila Fenton, Madison Geppi, Samantha Teoli and McKenzie Tubbs.
Geppi was one of the leading scorers in the win over DMA, with four goals, while juniors Kylie Harris and Lilly Anthony also figuring into the scoring, with 5 and 4 goals, respectively. Sophomore Lauren Stoddard and freshman Jasmine Gutierrez each scored once.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Indians, who wrapped up their season with a 6-9 overall record. Harris, the team’s leading scorer, finished the season with 70 goals, including a game-high 9 in a 15-12 win over Odessa back on April 22. She scored at least one goal for the Indians in every game this season.
With only the four seniors graduating and their leading offensive scorer coming back next season, the Indians will be in a great position to take another step forward in the process of building the program.