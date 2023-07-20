Grieving is complicated enough, but when grieving involves a suicide, it’s even more so, according to Community Lutheran Church pastor the Rev. Karis Graham.
As her community deals with reports of two suicides in the past week, Graham reflected on how those impacted by suicide work through the aftermath.
“It’s a really big taboo,” said Graham, who served as a U.S. Navy chaplain at the Department of Defense at a time when a senior officer had died by suicide.
As a “very junior chaplain at the time,” Graham said, “I wanted to talk to my crew about suicide, and I was told, right there, at an early age, in the 1990s, ‘Don’t talk about suicide,’” she said.
Later in her career, she worked with Critical Incident Stress Management teams at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. As part of that responsibility, Graham said, “I was the chaplain on board a boat, retrieving bodies of suicide people,” she recalled. “I say that because 22 vets a day are killing themselves. We need to have these conversations — not in the taboo corners of darkness.”
Because those who die by suicide are often dealing with unusual stressors, whether they are financial, personal or professional, Graham said, there is often guilt and/or shame on the part of the individual and their families and friends.
“There’s religious shame, social shame. There’s disappointment. There’s self-blame: ‘Why didn’t I do something?’ ‘Why didn’t I see the signs of it?’ ‘She seemed so happy.’”
When Graham worked as a Coast Guard chaplain, she said the work of retrieving the bodies of those who had died by suicide was such a “profound experience” that there is very specific type of counseling that deals with it.
Those who take the ultimate step of suicide, Graham said, is confounding to those who are left behind because “they’re loved, and yet they don’t feel it,” she said, because mental illnesses such as depression cloud one’s ability to reason.
As a pastor, Graham said, she believes that not dealing with grief — no matter the source — separates humans from “the holy. Whatever ‘the holy is — God, Yahweh, Allah, whoever — it’s a barrier. By shutting it out of our lives, we’re not living the way our creator calls us to live as whole people.”
“Suicide is a very complicated thing,” she said.
If you or someone you know might be thinking about self-harm or suicide, or you are grieving someone who has died by suicide, Graham urged reaching out for help. Through the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, help is available 24 hours a day, either by calling 988 from anywhere in the United States or by going to www.988lifeline.org on the internet.
If you are grieving someone who died by suicide, the Grief Support Group at Community Lutheran Church near Frankford is open to everyone. It meets every other Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, which is located at the intersection of Omar Road and Vine’s Creek Road (the blinking traffic light).
For more information on the church’s Grief Support Group, call (302) 732-1156, Monday through Thursday.