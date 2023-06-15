With over 20 golf courses and numerous themed mini golf courses throughout Sussex County, pros, amateurs and even the littlest putters will find a perfect fit for their golfing needs.
Golf Courses:
Bear Trap Dunes Golf Course
Ocean View
Bethany Bay Golf Club
Ocean View
Baywood Greens Golf Course
Long Neck
Salt Pond Golf Club
Bethany Beach
Bayside Resort Golf Club
Selbyville
Cripple Creek Golf and Country Club
Dagsboro
Plantation Lakes Golf and Country Club
Millsboro
The Peninsula Golf and Country Club
Millsboro
Mulligan’s Pointe
Georgetown
The Rookery Golf Course
Milton
Shamrock Par 3 Golf Course
Milton
Kings Creek Country Club
Rehoboth Beach
Rehoboth Beach Country Club
Rehoboth Beach
American Classic Golf Course
Lewes
Midway Par 3 Golf Course
Lewes
Heritage Shores Golf Club
Bridgeville (Day-trip)
Hooper’s Landing Golf Course
Seaford (Day-trip)
The Foreland Club
Ocean View
(Members only/Indoor club)
Mini Golf:
Shipwrecked Mini Golf
Ocean View
Lighthouse Beach Golf
Millville
Nick’s Pirate Golf
Bethany Beach
Nick’s Dinoland
Bethany Beach
The Golfin’ Dolphin
Bethany Beach
Golf Down Under
Fenwick Island
Dewey Beach Golf
Dewey Beach
Shell We Golf
Rehoboth Beach
Ryan’s Mini Golf
Rehoboth Beach