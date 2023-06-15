With over 20 golf courses and numerous themed mini golf courses throughout Sussex County, pros, amateurs and even the littlest putters will find a perfect fit for their golfing needs.

Golf Courses:

Bear Trap Dunes Golf Course

Ocean View

Bethany Bay Golf Club

Ocean View

Baywood Greens Golf Course

Long Neck

Salt Pond Golf Club

Bethany Beach

Bayside Resort Golf Club

Selbyville

Cripple Creek Golf and Country Club

Dagsboro

Plantation Lakes Golf and Country Club

Millsboro

The Peninsula Golf and Country Club

Millsboro

Mulligan’s Pointe

Georgetown

The Rookery Golf Course

Milton

Shamrock Par 3 Golf Course

Milton

Kings Creek Country Club

Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach Country Club

Rehoboth Beach

American Classic Golf Course

Lewes

Midway Par 3 Golf Course

Lewes

Heritage Shores Golf Club

Bridgeville (Day-trip)

Hooper’s Landing Golf Course

Seaford (Day-trip)

The Foreland Club

Ocean View

(Members only/Indoor club)

Mini Golf:

Shipwrecked Mini Golf

Ocean View

Lighthouse Beach Golf

Millville

Nick’s Pirate Golf

Bethany Beach

Nick’s Dinoland

Bethany Beach

The Golfin’ Dolphin

Bethany Beach

Golf Down Under

Fenwick Island

Dewey Beach Golf

Dewey Beach

Shell We Golf

Rehoboth Beach

Ryan’s Mini Golf

Rehoboth Beach