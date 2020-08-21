The Delaware Division of Public Health on Friday, Aug. 21, announced five additional deaths related to the coronavirus, bringing the total number of lives lost to 600.
Those who have died were from 21 to 104 years old, with 318 being women 282 men; 194 were from Sussex County.
There were 297 from New Castle County and 109 from Kent County.
There have been 16,770 positive cases in Delaware since March 11, including 8,839 now considered recovered.
For the second week in a row, the number of new daily cases remained below 100 per day. The seven-day average for the percentage who tested positive increased from 4.1 percent as of Thursday, Aug. 13, to 4.4 percent as of Thursday, Aug. 20.
The Department of Public Health also announced that, after reviewing death certificate records from the Delaware Vital Events Registration System and comparing them to epidemiological surveillance data, five more coronavirus-related deaths occurred in July.
They were not previously reported through standard reporting procedures.
From March 11 until Thursday, Aug. 20, there have been 16,770 positive cases of the coronavirus, with 6,235 in Sussex County, 7,737 in New Castle County, 2,529 in Kent County and 269 whose county is unknown.
Currently 37 people are hospitalized with 10 critically ill and 8,839 recovered.
Anyone sick with symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, congestion or runny nose without a known cause such as allergies should stay at home.
Other symptoms such as abdominal pain and lack of appetite have been identified as potential symptoms and might prompt further screening.
Those who have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus, or who have symptoms should distance from others, particularly those who are vulnerable.