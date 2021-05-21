By Susan Canfora
When Tara Johnston walked into her Bethany Meadows townhouse, her home for the past 20 years and destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon, when she saw the destruction – ruined clothing, toys, furniture -- she crumbled.
“I fell to my knees and starting crying,” said the 31-year-old mother of two daughters, who rushed 8-year-old Reagan and 6-year-old Savannah out of the two-story, three bedroom home, along with the terrified dog and guinea pig she quickly positioned in her purse, as flames spread.
There was too much heat, too much fire, to safety escape out the front door, so she hurried the family out the back entrance into her car, had the foresight to move the vehicle, then called her father as she waited for firefighters to arrive.
“I was in Gettysburg on a Civil War tour,” her father, Ocean View resident Jim Johnston, told Coastal Point on Friday.
“She said, ‘Daddy, everything is on fire.’
“I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ because you don’t normally hear that, you know?’ Can you imagine? It was a perfectly beautiful day, a perfect day like today. She said, ‘The condo is on fire.’
“She told me she was upstairs in the rear of the townhouse playing Nintendo with her daughters and she smelled smoke. She ran down the stairs and one door over a painter was outside. The front porch was on fire, not a big fire, so Tara said, ‘Did you call 911?’ and he said, ‘No.’ She asked him to pick up the hose and start to put it out. She went in and got her phone and called 911 and when she peeked again, it was up going up the building,” Johnston said.
“Once we got out, I stood there literally in agonizing pain. I was begging the fire department to hurry up and get there. I was just watching the flames grow higher and higher and closer to my house. It was at 2:19 p.m. I won’t forget the time. I can’t forget anything. Every time I close my eyes. It was 2:19 and we got out of that house like bats out of hell,” Tara Johnston said.
She and her husband, Jim, who works for a landscaping company, and their daughters lost all of their possessions. Their mattresses and sofa are too severely damaged to use. Because they were in the process of buying the townhouse from Tara’s parents and transferring ownership, homeowners’ insurance was dropped not long before the fire, so only the outside was insured, but nothing inside.
Immediately, Tara’s friend, Angela Miller of Selbyville, set up a GoFundMe page, in her husband’s last name, Fairgrieve House Fire, with a goal of raising $5,000. By Friday afternoon, more than $3,870 had been donated. Tara Johnson said she hates asking for money, but that friends and area residents have been quick to help.
Donations can be made on the GoFundMe page, or mailed to her at 38186 Beechwood Court, Unit 37, Frankford, Del., 19945. Clothing, shoes and playthings can be placed in boxes located at the townhouse.
The 8-year-old girl wears a size 12 clothing and size 3 shoes and the 6-year-old daughter wears a size 8 clothing and size 1½ shoes.
Most of the children’s favorite toys and stuffed animals had to be thrown away. “We tried to wash them but they reeked of smoke,” their mother said, adding the youngest girl likes Frozen and the oldest has a fondness for horses. Both like Disney characters.
As their mother pulled them out of the house to safety, they both grabbed their favorite blankets.
Their mother, who has been wearing her neighbor’s flip flops since the blaze, said she takes a large in bottoms such as jeans or pajamas and medium tops and a size 8½ shoe. Her husband has a size 33-inch waist and wears medium-sized shirts and size 9 shoes.
“As I was going down the steps with the girls, they were freaking out. I said, ‘It’s all right girls. We just have to get out of the house.’ I had the guinea pig out of its cage in my purse and I was holding the dog. Right before, I was working out so I was in a sports bra and work out pants. I didn’t even grab a shirt,” she said.
The family dog, Dakota, is a 7-year-old Corgi-Dachshund mix. The 4-year-old guinea pig is named Flopsy.
Fairgrieve, who works for Coastal Edge Landscape, was a few miles away on a job near Lord Baltimore Elementary School and said he could see the smoke from there.
“He got there in 10 minutes,” his wife said.
She and her family are staying with her parents in Ocean View.
“I’m so happy we are all safe. I am so thankful. I’m thankful I acted as quickly as I did to get the most important things out, my children and our animals. I can’t thank the fire department enough for getting there as fast as they did. The paramedics came fast. Nobody was injured,” she said.
The Millville Volunteer Fire Company responded and found smoke and flames coming from the middle of the row of townhome units, according to a news release from the fire marshal’s office. Mutual aid fire companies assisted. Damage was estimated at $500,000. The investigation is continuing.
Units 38 and 39 were ruined and Unit 40 has water and smoke damage.
Despite the devastation, in a family photo taken afterward by Tony Petralia, Public Information Officer for the Millville Fire Department, everybody managed to bravely smile.
“Minutes before that picture was taken I was in the townhouse hyperventilating. That’s when I fell to my knees. My parents bought that townhouse when I was in 6th grade and we moved there from New York,” Tara Johnston said.
“We were planning to buy it. But God had other plans.”