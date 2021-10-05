Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG) Executive Director Sheryl Swed recently announced that two “Fall Gardening for Wildlife” walks, led by DBG’s director of horticulture, Stephen Pryce Lea, will be offered to the public in October. The walks held Friday, Oct. 15, and Friday, Oct. 22, at 11 a.m.
“Stephen invites you to learn how to care for a range of perennial meadow garden plants in fall, share seed-gathering tips and introduce pesticide free gardening in the Fifth Season,” Swed said.
“We will be taking a leisurely walk in Piet Oudolf’s 2-acre Meadow Garden,” Pryce Lea said. “We will learn how we maintain a fall garden, retaining essential habitats, providing food and shelter for birds, bees, beneficial insects, and all wildlife during the dormant season.”
Spaces for the adult-oriented event is limited, and reservations are required. For reservations, go to www.delawaregardens.org/new-events. For DBG members, the walk is free, and non-member adults pay the DBG admission fee of $12, plus a $10 tour fee. Reservations are required for members and nonmembers. (No walk-ins.)
The DBG is located at 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro. The DBG mission is to create a world-class, inspirational, educational and sustainable public botanic garden in southern Delaware for the benefit and enjoyment of all.