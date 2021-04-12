Heidi Lowe Gallery is offering a 2.5-hour jewelry-making class, giving people to chance to learn how to make a pair of silver patterned statement earrings. The class, set for Monday, April 19, from 12:30 to 3 p.m., will teach basic metalsmithing techniques while students create one-of-a-kind, patterned statement earrings.
During the class, students will learn techniques such as sawing, piercing, roller printing, filing, sanding and polishing. Each pair of earrings will be uniquely designed. The class is perfect for beginning students, Lowe said, as the instructor will guide students through each skill from start to finish.
The class costs $135 (including the materials fee). Registration closes April 16.
Other upcoming jewelry making classes at Heidi Lowe Gallery include:
- Graduation Quote Bracelet — Saturday, May 1, 10:30 a.m. to 1 pm., or 2-4:30 p.m., $145;
- Stackable Rings — Monday, May 3, 12:30-3 p.m., $130.
Heidi Lowe Gallery can also teach a private class for a family or small group. Email the gallery for details and scheduling, at hello@heidilowegallery.com. Heidi Lowe Gallery is open for shopping by appointment, curbside pick-up, and for private and group classes at 17522 Ward Avenue #2, Lewes. For more information, visit www.heidilowegallery.com or call (302) 227-9203.