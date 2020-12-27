Today’s COVID-19 summary in Delaware reflects data as of Saturday, Dec. 26. Sadly, there were 2 new deaths reported today - one individual from New Castle County and one from Sussex County. They ranged in age from their 50s to their 70s and both had underlying health conditions. Their deaths increased Delaware’s total number of COVID-related deaths to 897. The other numbers:
• 572 new positive cases, bringing the overall total to 55,057. The cumulative breakdown by county: New Castle, 31,697 cases; Kent, 8,771 cases; Sussex, 14,458; county not yet known, 131.
• 22.2 percent of people who tested positive in the sevven-day rolling average (up two-tenths of a percent from the previous day) and 8.9 percent of total tests were positive in the seven-day rolling average (down seven-tenths of a percent from the previous day).
• 403 current hospitalizations (up 3 from the previous day), including 64 individuals in critical condition.
• 40 new hospital admissions (up 15 from the previous day).
• 1,673 people who tested negative, bringing the total to 446,947.
For more data, including breakdowns by age, sex, race/ethnicity, at the statewide, county, and, in some cases, ZIP code or census tract level: https://myhealthycommunity.dhss.delaware.gov/locations/state