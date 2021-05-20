We are writing to enthusiastically endorse Edie Dondero to serve as a new member of the South Bethany Town Council, and encourage you to support her candidacy when you cast your vote on or before May 29, 2021.
As South Bethany residents for a combined 30 years, we understand the importance of strong and thoughtful leadership on our Town Council, and feel confident that Edie will represent the interests of the residents of our community.
As you can see from her submitted bio, (https://www.southbethanypoa.com/docs/Dondero_Bio_for_SBPOA.pdf), Edie has broad and deep experience working in local government, and compelling volunteer and community service experience. She is an advocate for traffic safety, and most importantly, Edie is dedicated to preserving the character of South Bethany as a beautiful, peaceful and safe community for our families.
Personally, we have experienced Edie as being a terrific neighbor! She is a thoughtful listener —fair, smart, collaborative and committed to serving the South Bethany community. She and her husband and dog are often out walking the streets of our neighborhood — and she is an avid kayaker.
Edie has the time, energy and interest to be a strong and effective representative for all South Bethany residents. She is a proponent of transparency, brings a fresh perspective and voice, and Edie is deeply committed to maintaining South Bethany as “the best little beach in Delaware.”
Rich Bar & Barbara Gill
South Bethany