Donald Peter Marsh, 80, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Nov. 10, 2021. He was born Aug. 10, 1941, in Cornwall, N.Y.
He continued a proud lineage of serving in the U.S. Navy. After serving, he was an electrician with IBEW. He will be remembered for his quick wit and dad jokes, The Grandpa Special breakfast, his renowned tuna sandwiches, his love of “Seinfeld” and his love of the Jersey Shore.
Marsh was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Christine Marsh, and by his wife, JoAnn Marsh. He is survived by his children, Tara Whitehouse and her husband, Steven; Shaleen Marsh and her husband, Dean Hydos; and Ryan Marsh. He loved dearly his six grandchildren, Christofer, Alec, Kaitlyn, Colleen, Michael and Chloe. He is also survived by his sister, Sandra Garthwaite; his loyal canine companion, Muffy; and his nieces and nephew.
Per his request, his children and grandchildren will gather privately for a celebration of his life.