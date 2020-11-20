By Susan Canfora
The Delaware Department of Transportation is advising motorists traveling near coronavirus testing sites to be aware of heavy traffic around these areas and to be courteous to businesses and homeowners who need access to their properties.
DelDOT issued a news release urging “caution and courtesy to ensure the safety of both those seeking testing and those traveling to other destinations in the area” and stating long lines of vehicles at coronavirus test site locations, and unsafe driving, will block access to properties and cause collisions.
DelDOT is providing traffic control assistance and using mobile message boards to advise of traffic conditions in testing areas.
To schedule a coronavirus test, see coronavirus.Delaware.gov.