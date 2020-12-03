Information regarding Delaware’s

Needle Exchange sites and hours of

operation, can be found by visiting www.brandywinecounseling.org/find-help#needle or by calling,

(302) 504-5889.

To be eligible for needle exchange

services you must be:

    • An active injecting drug user.

    • At least 14 years of age.

To exchange needles you must:

    •Turn in used needles for new

    needles. One used needle for

    each new one.

    (5 used ones = 5 new ones;

    10 used ones = 10 new ones; etc.)

Bring old needles in an empty, plastic container

    (like a soda bottle or a

    sharps container)

    –OR–

If you do not have a container, bundle used needles with rubber bands in bundles of 5. All of the needles should be facing the same way.