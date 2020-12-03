Information regarding Delaware’s
Needle Exchange sites and hours of
operation, can be found by visiting www.brandywinecounseling.org/find-help#needle or by calling,
(302) 504-5889.
To be eligible for needle exchange
services you must be:
• An active injecting drug user.
• At least 14 years of age.
To exchange needles you must:
•Turn in used needles for new
needles. One used needle for
each new one.
(5 used ones = 5 new ones;
10 used ones = 10 new ones; etc.)
Bring old needles in an empty, plastic container
(like a soda bottle or a
sharps container)
–OR–
If you do not have a container, bundle used needles with rubber bands in bundles of 5. All of the needles should be facing the same way.