Reacting to a recent spike in the number of coronavirus cases in Delaware, especially among teenagers and young adults, officials will toughen enforcement.
Effective at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 3, Gov. John Carney’s 23rd modification of the State of Emergency declaration will take effect.
Restrictions on bars and taprooms in Sussex County — including Ocean View, Millville, Bethany Beach, South Bethany, Fenwick Island and West Fenwick — will include prohibiting patrons from sitting or standing at the bar.
Common areas, such as dance floors, arcades, bar game areas, pool tables and similar spaces, will be off-limits.
Penalties for not following Phase 2 reopening requirements, including staying safe distances from others and wearing masks in public, could include having the State revert establishments back to Phase 1 restrictions, including further reducing capacity; fining up to $1,000 or more for each violation; referring infractions to law enforcement; or closing bars, restaurants or other establishments.
Possible penalties were reviewed by Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, during Carney’s press briefing on Tuesday, June 30.
Because of the increase in cases, the State will not yet move into Phase 3, as was tentatively planned for Monday, June 29, but will remain in Phase 2 until further notice. Officials will post signs and emphatically remind everyone they are required to wear a mask in public. Carney also suggested limiting trips.
As of June 29, there had been 11,474 positive cases of the coronavirus in Delaware, with 4,681 in Sussex County, and 507 deaths and 64 hospitalizations statewide, with 13 patients in critical condition.
“We have a little bit of a fire that’s been started here in Delaware with COVID-19, and we need to put it out,” Carney said, comparing the matter to a former smoke detector campaign called “Wake Up, Delaware.”
If the number of cases continues to increase, bars, restaurants and other establishments could be closed again, officials warned.
State leaders will try to put themselves “into the mind of an 18-year-old or 25-year-old,” Carney said.
“It might be hard to do. I was one myself, but that was years ago,” he said.
“This is a pandemic,” Rattay said. “This is something none of us has ever experienced in our lifetime. We have lost 507 Delawareans in a short amount of time. It is devastating, and experts predict our future wave has the potential to be so much worse.”
“We are doing everything to allow a sense of freedom, to allow a sense of normalcy,” she said, but as seen at beaches and in bars, many residents and visitors aren’t taking protective guidelines seriously.
Rattay said there has been a spike in cases among 17- and 18-year-olds since senior weeks started at the beaches, as well as among lifeguards. Data is showing an increase in cases in the beach community.
The risk of contracting the virus increases depending on how close together people are, how long they interact and whether they wear masks.
In the Dewey Beach and Rehoboth Beach ZIP code areas, there has been a significant increase in positive cases. From testing events, the State has seen even more positive cases.
On Thursday, June 25, more than 1,000 people were tested, and of those tests, 102 were positive, with the average age of those testing positive being 29.
A smaller testing event among restaurant employees, on Friday, June 26, had a 14.8 percent positive rate.
More testing was planned, including on Thursday, July 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach. See de.gov/gettested for more information.
Rattay said a lot of restaurant and bar owners are diligently “doing the right thing.”
“It is hard for these establishments to control these crowds and to get people to do the right thing, so it is up to everybody to do the right thing and wear face coverings,” she said.
“The complacency that we see is mostly in younger folks — particularly those who are enjoying our beaches and social activities when returning from the beaches. That is the main reason we are going to stay in Phase 2, so we can really make sure we are stamping down this increase,” Carney said.
Carney encouraged people to get tested.
“To those who say, ‘I don’t want to wear a mask anymore’ — do it for your family member. Do it for your neighbor,” he said.
Answering a question from the Coastal Point about whether the State will help local businesses owners concerned not only about financial losses due to closings in the wake of the coronavirus but also about J-1 students not being permitted to come to the U.S. to work this summer, Carney said an initiative will be announced soon.
“Employment is a big issue. When you have employees who test positive, they have to go on the bench for a while and can’t come to work,” he said.
Asked what she hopes to see as the football season approaches, Rattay said contact sports are highly risky and a lot of college athletes have tested positive. She said health department officials are learning and evolving, but as far as contact sports and pro sports, “We just don’t have the answers.”
Carney said he played college football and finds it difficult to imagine games during a pandemic.
“Think about the huddle. And the fans. They wear the shields now and that could be helpful, but it’s a hard thing to do,” he said.
Asked about plans to remove a whipping post near The Circle in Georgetown this week, Carney said it’s “the right thing to do.”
In Delaware, slaves were whipped on farms and plantations, outside the law, he said.
“I think it’s a terrible reminder of that history, and it’s appropriate to put it in a museum or a place out of the public square,” the governor said.