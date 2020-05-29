By Susan Canfora
Phase I of reopening the state and further lifting restrictions begins at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 1, beginning what Gov. John Carney called “a new normal that folks will have to get accustomed to.”
Face masks will still be required, as will keeping safe distances from others, washing hands frequently and protecting the vulnerable.
“As we continue to gradually reopen our economy, and get Delawareans back to work, it’s important that everyone remember that this virus has not gone away,” Carney said during a press briefing.
“It’s up to all Delawareans and visitors to take basic health precautions to limit community spread of COVID-19. Act with a sense of community and protect others. Wear a face covering in public settings. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. Maintain social distance – at least six feet – from anyone outside your household. Don’t let up,” he said.
Businesses will be permitted to operate at 30 percent capacity and some have installed plexiglass barriers and marked spots on the floor to help customers gauge distances.
Barbershops and hair salons will be open by appointment.
Gyms and exercise facilities can have up to 30 percent occupancy. “You do need to think about the things we worry about -- confined space, respiratory participles as people exercise. We’re not making these things up. These are public health principles,” he said.
Also on Friday, May 29, Carney issued guidance for summer camps and summer school, saying camp officials will be directed to write plans for enforcing social distancing, frequent hand washing and related precautions.
Division of Public Health officials will encourage limiting groups to 15 children, plus staff. The Division of Public Health is recommending temperature screenings and checking for symptoms daily.
Use of masks among youth will be announced, but no child 2 or younger should wear one, due to risk of suffocation.
Summer camps and summer school programs will be permitted to open in accordance with Delaware’s guidance, effective Phase 2 of the economic reopening,” Carney said.
“The idea here with summer camps, and summer schools, is to keep the cohorts limited to 15 children and staff and to keep those cohorts together as opposed to mixing with larger numbers of children,” Carney said.
In Phase I, casinos will reopen, but slot machines must be at least eight feet apart.
Emergency child care will be allowed.
Carney said closures since mid-March have caused challenges and financial difficulties for many businesses and urged the public to support retail and restaurants, “whether you do it as take out or whether you go in and practice appropriate safety.”
“Wear a mask and help our restaurants come back online.
“Fundamentally, this is about everybody realizing we are all in this together … we rely on each other to prevent the spread. That’s what the shut downs were all about,” the governor said.
“The message is let’s not waste all the sacrifice that was made over the past three months by being a little bit cavalier in what we do now,” he said.
As of Friday, there were 9,236 positive cases of the coronavirus in Delaware, with 356 deaths statewide, 5,103 people recovered and 183 currently hospitalized, down from the peak of 337, which was below surge capacity in Delaware hospitals, Carney said.
The highest number of Delaware cases is in Sussex County, where there are 4,155 cases, but the number of hospitalizations has decreased. Statewide, 7 percent of those who became ill died, and Carney said every one of their lives was precious.
Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, who was with Carney at the press briefing, said she has been asked if the virus is spread by ticks and mosquitoes and clarified it is not. Even so, bites from those insects cause diseases, so Rattay issued a reminder to wear light-colored clothing and apply insect repellent.
Ticks are better controlled if grass is mowed short, weeds cut down, wood piles kept away from homes and a three-foot barrier created between residential lawns and woods.
Rattay reminded Delaware residents the virus can be spread by those who are asymptomatic.
She said outdoor events are safer than those held indoors, but face coverings must still be worn and safe distances kept.
Asked by a news reporter when the state will reach its goal of testing 80,000 people, Carney said testing per week has doubled but he didn’t have an exact date for when the goal will be met.
A.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, said they state will test everyone interested in being tested.
Concerning the state testing nursing home residents and staff frequently, Carney was asked why poultry plant employees aren’t tested as often and Carney said it’s because nursing homes have more vulnerable populations.