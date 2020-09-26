Delaware State Police are trying to locate 21-year-old Khalil Reid, who lives in Sussex County.
Reid is wanted in connection with multiple incidents that occurred in August, at produce stands in the Millsboro and Laurel areas, police said. After locating a produce stand, the suspect would go onto the property and look for a cash box inside. If the box was locked, the lock was cut and the money stolen, police said.
Anyone with information regarding Reid’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective L. Coleman with Troop 4 Criminal Investigative Unit of the Delaware State Police at 302- 752-3813 or Lindsay.coleman@delaware.gov. Information may also be provided by calling 911 or Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.