Delaware Shakespeare is moving their annual fundraiser event online for 2020. “Play On!,” a virtual theatrical game show, will take place virtually on Friday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. Ticket prices start at $90, and ticket holders will be sent a link in order to access the event.
Four teams of Del-ebrities — coached by Del Shakes artists, a la “The Voice” — will perform scenes from Shakespeare’s plays, in competition to raise the most donations for Delaware Shakespeare and earn the coveted title of “Play On!” champion.
“Audiences will get a behind-the-scenes look at what happens when well-known Delawareans take their first crack at performing Shakespeare,” said David Stradley, producing artistic director. “The smack talk from our coaches is already at fever pitch as their actors get ready to compete and raise funds supporting our efforts to bring theater up and down the First State.”
Tina and Rick Betz will compete as Lady Macbeth and Macbeth, coached on to heights of villainy by Newton Buchanan, who was anything but villainous as Master Page in “The Merry Wives of Windsor” in 2019.
Guillermina Gonzalez and Charles Sobrero will showcase their control of Spanish and English in a reading of Viola and Orsino from “Twelfth Night,” assisted by coach Liz Filios, who is writing Del Shakes’ bilingual musical adaptation of “Twelfth Night.”
Sarah McBride will take on one of Shakespeare’s best-known heroines, Rosalind from “As You Like It,” while receiving guidance from Danielle Leneé, who played Rosalind in 2017.
Michelle Mitchell and Chuck Lewis, known from the hospitality industry, will brawl as the inhospitable lovers Kate and Petruchio from “The Taming of the Shrew.” J Hernandez, Benedick in “Much Ado About Nothing,” will provide expert advice for Mitchell and Lewis.
For more information about “Play On!” or about Delaware Shakespeare, visit delshakes.org, call (302) 468-4890 or email info@delshakes.org.