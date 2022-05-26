The Delaware Center for Justice this week called on the Delaware General Assembly to override Gov. John Carney’s veto of House Bill 371, which removes penalties for adults 21 or older in regards to small quantities of marijuana.
“The governor’s veto on this bill is an unfortunate reminder to communities that DCJ works with that they are subject to a different set of rules,” said Delaware Center for Justice (DCJ) Director of Policy Kailyn Richards. “We know that poor communities and communities of color experience police harassment and arrest for marijuana at disproportionate rates than those of white affluent communities, despite usage rates being almost the same.”
A poll in 2018 by the University of Delaware also found that a majority of Delawareans want to see legalization enacted, the group noted.
“This veto comes at a time when our neighbors like New Jersey and other states across the nation have shown that a much better system is possible. To hold up progress on this issue, is to hold up the racist and abusive legacy of marijuana prohibition that has wreaked havoc on our state and our country,” Richards went on to say.
“DCJ calls on the legislature to override this veto, and to ensure that House Bill 371 is signed into law with due haste. We further call on the legislature to pass a companion bill that sets up a safe and legal marketplace. It is well past time to legalize marijuana, to expunge all marijuana charges on records, and to begin the work of righting the wrongs that prohibition has caused.”