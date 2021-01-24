Five new deaths from the coronavirus were reported in Delaware on Sunday, Jan. 24, increasing the number of total deaths to 1,041 and setting the rate per 10,000 people at 8.6, according to Delaware healthcare officials.
Of the five, three lived in Sussex County and one each lived in New Castle and Kent Counties, officials reported. All five were residents of long-term health care facilities and all had underlying health conditions. They ranged in age from 78 to 103.
Among the total number of deaths, 934 are considered probable from the coronavirus. Deaths included 554 residents of long-term care facilities.
Of those who have died, 328 were from Sussex County, 522 were from New Castle County and 191 were from Kent County.
There have been 74,575 positive cases in Delaware, where the state population is 974,051.
Among them, 71,112 cases were confirmed, 3,463 were probable, 2,089 were residents of long-term care facilities, 19,745 are from Sussex County, 42,499 live in New Castle County and 12,157 are residents of Kent County, according to the www.delaware.gov Website.
Statewide, 570,717 people have been tested, including 128,487 in Sussex County, 334,709 in New Castle County and 77,643 in Kent County. Among them, 496,142 tested negative.