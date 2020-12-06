By Susan Canfora
Four more Sussex County residents have died from the coronavirus, plus an additional seven from New Castle County, bringing the statewide number of deaths to 793, state healthcare officials announced.
Victims ranged from 57 to 93 years old. Totals were released on Saturday, Dec. 5.
Of the total number that have died so far, 406 were women -- with 138 from Sussex County, 202 from New Castle County and 66 in Kent County – and 387 were men -- with 130 from Sussex County, 190 from New Castle County and 67 from Kent County. The number included 444 residents of long-term health care facilities.
The rate of death per 10,000 people is 6.5 percent, according to the www.delaware.gov Website.
There have been 39,912 cases of the coronavirus statewide, with 11,165 in Sussex County, 22,705 in New Castle County and 5,945 in Kent County.
Also this weekend, 315 Delaware residents were in the hospital with the virus, with 39 critical.
Statewide, 400,854 people have been tested, including 97,690 in Sussex County, 261,420 in New Castle County and 57,536 in Kent County. There have been 18,851 recoveries, according to state statistics.