By Susan Canfora
A 36-year-old Millsboro man was in the Sussex Correctional Institution on $103,301 cash bond, charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon and related charges, according to Delaware State Police.
Levaughn O. White was charged after a traffic stop at 3:12 p.m. on Friday, May 29, at the Baywood Greens entrance on Long Neck Road, police said.
Troopers detected the odor of marijuana coming from the car. A small bag of marijuana was located in the front pocket of White’s pants and there was a fully loaded .380 revolver, wrapped in a black sock, in the console, police said.
Also in the console was a pill container with crack cocaine inside and a small black scale, police said.
White was also charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, receiving a stolen firearm, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended and possession of marijuana, police said.
Police said they investigated and determined White was prohibited from possessing a firearm and had a suspended driver’s license.
It was determined the firearm was stolen in 2016, police said.