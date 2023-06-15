From surfing and jet skis, to kayaking and parasailing, there are dozens of ways to explore the coastal waters and waterways of Delaware! For all your watersport needs, check out these local businesses:
Bethany Surf Shop
Located in downtown Bethany Beach, stock up on everything you need for surfing, bodyboarding, skimboarding, and stand-up paddle boarding. Daily/Weekly rentals and tours available. | Bethanysurfshop.net
Dewey Beach Watersports
Located in the quaint town of Dewey Beach and offering bike, boat, kayak and SUP rentals, banana boat rides, and a sunset cruise package. | deweybeachwatersports.com
Delmarva Board Sport Adventures
Located in the Bay Resort Motel in Dewey Beach for family friendly watersport rentals, lessons, and guided excursions. | delmarvaboardsportadventures.com
Shark’s Cove Marina
Pop into this Fenwick Island marina to ride a jet ski, rent a pontoon or paddle boards, or parasail high above the Delaware coast. | sharkscovemarina.com
Coastal Kayak
Look no further for rentals, lessons and guided eco-tours on kayaks, sailboats, and paddleboards in Fenwick Island. | https://coastalkayak.com
Quest Adventures
The first local kayak and SUP business in Lewes, they specialize in rentals, tours, and beach parties. | questkayak.com
Ecobay Kayak and SUP
Ocean View’s Premier Kayaking and Stand-Up Paddle Boarding Adventure. Offering rentals, private group camps, tours and excursions. | https://ecobaykayak.com
Delaware Paddle Sports
Purchase or rent kayak and SUP boards, join a fishing tournament, or take a guided SUP adventure tour in Lewes. | delawarepaddlesports.com
Dewey Beach Parasail
Entering its 19th season of business while maintaining a perfect safety record. Offering multiple parasailing packages and merch. | flydewey.com