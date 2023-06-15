Skimboarding

The region boasts a bounty of opportunities for watersports, from relaxed kayak trips through inland canals to flipping out over skimboarding.

 Explore Coastal Delaware photo | Tyler Valliant

From surfing and jet skis, to kayaking and parasailing, there are dozens of ways to explore the coastal waters and waterways of Delaware! For all your watersport needs, check out these local businesses:

Bethany Surf Shop

Located in downtown Bethany Beach, stock up on everything you need for surfing, bodyboarding, skimboarding, and stand-up paddle boarding. Daily/Weekly rentals and tours available. | Bethanysurfshop.net

Dewey Beach Watersports

Located in the quaint town of Dewey Beach and offering bike, boat, kayak and SUP rentals, banana boat rides, and a sunset cruise package. | deweybeachwatersports.com

Delmarva Board Sport Adventures

Located in the Bay Resort Motel in Dewey Beach for family friendly watersport rentals, lessons, and guided excursions. | delmarvaboardsportadventures.com

Shark’s Cove Marina

Pop into this Fenwick Island marina to ride a jet ski, rent a pontoon or paddle boards, or parasail high above the Delaware coast. | sharkscovemarina.com

Coastal Kayak

Look no further for rentals, lessons and guided eco-tours on kayaks, sailboats, and paddleboards in Fenwick Island. | https://coastalkayak.com

Quest Adventures

The first local kayak and SUP business in Lewes, they specialize in rentals, tours, and beach parties. | questkayak.com

Ecobay Kayak and SUP

Ocean View’s Premier Kayaking and Stand-Up Paddle Boarding Adventure. Offering rentals, private group camps, tours and excursions. | https://ecobaykayak.com

Delaware Paddle Sports

Purchase or rent kayak and SUP boards, join a fishing tournament, or take a guided SUP adventure tour in Lewes. | delawarepaddlesports.com

Dewey Beach Parasail

Entering its 19th season of business while maintaining a perfect safety record. Offering multiple parasailing packages and merch. | flydewey.com