The public got its first detailed look at plans to replace the bridge over the Assawoman Bay on Route 54 west of Fenwick Island at an information session this week.
Officials from the state Department of Transportation and the consultant for the $40 million project were on hand for the program, held Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Fenwick Shores hotel in Fenwick Island.
The question on the minds of most attending the workshop was whether the bridge would be closed during the demolition of the current bridge and the construction of a new one. The answer: No — at least not for any extended period. Although traffic will be stopped occasionally during certain parts of the construction, vehicles will be able to access the bridge throughout the two-year project, officials said.
The plan, according to Nick Dean, project manager for DelDOT, is that the bridge will be demolished one half at a time, allowing for traffic to continue across the remaining half while the construction takes place on the new bridge.
“We’re always going to have a lane in each direction,” Dean said. “There might be some times when equipment’s moving when we might have a slight delay on the bridge, but 99.9 percent of the time, there should be one lane in each direction, he said. It will be the same traffic flow we have on the bridge now.”
Plans are for the project to begin in October 2024, Dean said. Construction will cease during the summer season starting in June 2025 and will resume in October 2025. The project is slated for completion by May 2026. The north side of the bridge will be replaced first, followed by the south side.
Dean said there will also be some work stoppages during certain parts of the year to allow for flounder season.
While businesses near the bridge, such as Harpoon Hanna’s restaurant and Island Watersports, will be able to remain open during construction, Dean and other officials acknowledged that properties in the area will be affected by the construction to some degree. He said meetings are being held with individual business owners to brief them on the project and potential impacts.
Construction will be done from barges and a causeway in the water.
There will also be impacts on marine navigation during the project, with some closures necessary. Docks in the area of the bridge will also be impacted, according to information provided on storyboards during the Jan. 31 information program.
The reconstructed bridge will be the same height as the old one but will be wider. There will be sidewalks on both sides of the bridge, and pedestrian access will be improved from both ends.
Jason Hastings, who oversees bridge projects for DelDOT, said the Route 54 project will be completely funded by the federal government. Typically, Hastings said, bridge project funding is split 80/20, with the federal government picking up the larger portion.
Hastings said that although the cost is estimated at $40 million, with the project’s start date still 18 months away, “It’s hard to say” whether inflation or other factors will impact the final cost.
Hastings said most people he talked to at the information session were concerned about potential closures and timing of the project.
“The biggest concern was not working during the summer,” he said, and the construction has been scheduled “to avoid that.”
“When it got out that there was a bridge project, there was concern that we were going to close it down for a period of time,” Hasting said. Working with bridge contractor R.E. Pierson, he said, “We came up with some pretty creative solutions” to make minimize traffic disruption as much as possible.
State Sen. Gerald Hocker (R-20th) and state Rep. Ronald Gray (R-38th) attended the meeting, and both said they feel the project is necessary and that they are pleased there will not be any lengthy closures during the construction period.
“It had to be done,” Hocker said of the bridge replacement.
Dean said closing the bridge completely during construction would have made the project’s completion time shorter, but the 45-minute detour during construction would “not have been palatable.”
Photo displays at the Jan. 31 program showed significant erosion of concrete pillars under the bridge. Officials have said that although there are no safety issues now, the erosion means it is time to replace the bridge, which is approximately 50 years old.
Public comment on the project will be accepted until Feb. 28 and can be submitted by email at dotpr@state.de.us.
The presentations shown at this week’s information meeting are also available online on the DelDOT project portal.