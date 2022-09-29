Christopher Von “Chris” Truitt, 52, of Millsboro, Del., passed away, with his family by his side, on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington, Del. He was born in Cordell, Okla., to the late George C. Truitt and Linda F. Hawley Truitt.
Although Truitt was born in Oklahoma, his parents moved to Delaware when he was about 2 months old, and he had lived in Millsboro since then. He graduated from Sussex Central High School, in the Class of 1989. Chris played Little League in Millsboro, and during his school years, played baseball and basketball for Sussex Central High School.
Truitt’s son and daughter were the apples of his eye, and his world revolved around their events. He spent a lot of time at the Millsboro Little League field as a proud father, watching and cheering from the sidelines. He was a member of the Good Ole Boys Foundation and past treasurer of the Millsboro Town Council.
He was known to be a happy person who had a sentimental side as well. He was a great father and friend who will be dearly missed.
Truitt was preceded in death by his best friend, Tim Cannon. He is survived by his son, Coulter Truitt, his wife, Jordan, and his daughter, Emily Truitt, all of Millsboro, Del. He also leaves behind a special friend and companion, Lisa Truitt; as well as his canine companion Chili, grand-felines Simba and Kiara, and six grand-dogs, Maverick, Xena, Otis, Bruin, Banx and Oscar. He is also survived by his longtime buddies Kenny Warrington, Albert Brewington, Troy Rogers and Chris Cannon, along with extended family members and friends.
A celebration of Truitt’s life will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at the Millsboro Fire Hall, 109 E. State St., Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Truitt’s memory to Lead Your K9 LLC, 1506 Centre Turnpike, Orwigsburg, PA 17961, Millsboro Little League, P.O. Box 674, Millsboro, DE 19966, or the Town of Millsboro “Dog Park,” P.O. Box 322, Millsboro, DE 19966. Letters of condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.