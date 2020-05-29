By Susan Canfora
Millsboro’s annual Fourth of July celebration and fireworks, at Cupola Park, have been canceled, due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Cancellation was announced by the sponsor, the Greater Millsboro Chamber of Commerce.
As recently as the May 4 Millsboro Town Council meeting, officials were talking about the Saturday, June 27, event still being planned, despite statewide restrictions and increasing cases of the coronavirus in Sussex County.
At the time, Town Manager Sheldon Hudson said officials would confer with the Chamber about the annual event that attracts thousands of guests from several towns in the region.
The cancellation was announced by Kevin Turner, Chamber president. Next year’s fireworks are set for Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Last year, there was a little rain, followed by a double rainbow, then fireworks festooned the sky as darkness settled over the park.
“Everything went as planned,” a Millsboro Police officer told a passerby. “And it was beautiful.”