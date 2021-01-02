Gov. John Carney has appointed small business owner and farmer Ellen Magee as Sussex County Register of Wills, to serve the remainder of Register of Wills Cynthia Green's term.
Green was elected as a Sussex County Councilwoman, representing District 2, and will be sworn in on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
“It is an honor to be appointed by Gov Carney and a privilege to serve as the Sussex County Register of Wills,” Magee stated in a news release issued by Carney's office on Saturday, Jan. 2.
“I will utilize my managerial experience as a longtime small business owner, along with years of public service on numerous boards, commissions and non-profit work. I will ensure that the Sussex County Register of Wills office runs efficiently and in accordance with state laws. I have a heart for public service and I look forward to serving the people of Sussex County in this role," Magee stated.
The 61-year-old Selbyville resident co-owns Magee Farms, a family-owned and operated Sussex County business that began in 1865.
She is chairwoman of the Sussex County Board of Adjustment and has served on the board since 2017. She serves on the Delaware Board of Charitable Gaming, an appointment by the governor confirmed by the Delaware Senate, and on the Board of Directors for Camp Barnes.
Magee is a past board member of the Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation and has served in leadership roles with the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary where she is a lifetime member.
“I have known Ellen and the Magee family for years, and I am confident that she has the experience necessary to serve as the Sussex County Register of Wills,” Carney stated in the news release.
"Ellen also has a passion for public service that will serve Sussex County and our state well. I want to thank Ellen for stepping up and for her willingness to serve,” Carney stated.
The Delaware Constitution requires the governor to appoint a replacement through January 2023. The next register of wills to serve a full term will be elected in November 2022.