By Susan Canfora
Business owners interested in applying for assistance from $100 million in grants -- from a joint initiative of the state and New Castle County and funded by the CARES Act -- can obtain details on the new Website, delbiz.com/relief.
The site is live now, and there will be Webinars explaining how to apply for the grants, according to Damian DeStefano, Director of the Delaware Division of Small Business, who discussed it during Gov. John Carney's press briefing on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Applications will be accepted beginning in early September, with more rounds in October and November.
The money will assist Delaware small businesses and nonprofit organizations affected by the coronavirus crisis and is expected to help more than 3,000 small businesses and nonprofit organizations with grants ranging from $30,000 to $100,000
The Division of Small Business is administering the program and will begin accepting applications in early September.
The size of the relief grants will be based on the business's or nonprofit’s 2019 revenue, with revenue up to $500,000 eligible for grants up to $30,000; revenue $500,000 to $1 million eligible for grants up to $50,000, revenue of $1 million to $2.5 million eligible for grants up to $72,500; and revenue of $2.5 million or more eligible for grants up to $100,000.
“Delaware small businesses are the backbone of our economy and they have made considerable sacrifices during the COVID-19 crisis. We owe them our gratitude and support,” Carney said.
“These relief grants will help Delaware small businesses begin the process of recovering and will help make investments necessary to create safer spaces for their customers and staff," the governor said.