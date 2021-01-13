Beebe Healthcare announced on Jan. 13 that its employed physician group, Beebe Medical Group, has recently opened a new family practice in Millsboro.
Beebe Family Practice—Millsboro DuPont Blvd. is accepting new patients and is ready to safely care for Sussex County with COVID-19 precautions in place, representatives said. The practice is located at 28538 Dupont Boulevard, Millsboro, DE 19966.
New patients can call (302) 645-3332 to make an appointment.
Physicians and practitioners include Dr. Daryl Sharman, MD; Dr. Tyler Bates, DO; Katie Skibinski, PA-C, and an experienced nursing and administrative staff. Patients will be able to see providers in person and on Beebe’s growing telemedicine platform.
“These providers join a highly skilled and compassionate team at Beebe Medical Group, which has been rapidly growing to expand access to care for the Sussex County community,” said Dr. Bobby Gulab, MD, senior vice president, chief medical officer, Beebe Medical Group. “We remain committed to expanding access to primary care in 2021.”
The Dupont Blvd. location adds a second primary-care office in Millsboro. Beebe Family Practice Millsboro is less than a mile away, on the other side of Route 113 at 232 Mitchell Street.
Beebe also provides a walk-in care, lab and imaging, endocrinology and other specialty services in the Millsboro area.
Beebe Medical Group practices include the specialties of: cardiothoracic surgery, dermatology, endocrinology, family medicine, gastroenterology, general and bariatric surgery, hospital medicine, infectious diseases and travel medicine, internal medicine, pediatric neurology, pulmonary and sleep disorders, surgical oncology, urology, vascular surgery, and women’s healthcare. Four walk-in care centers serve the community, in Rehoboth Beach, Georgetown, Millsboro and Millville, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The group also operates three school-based health centers, at Cape Henlopen, Sussex Central and Indian River high schools.
For more information on the physicians or to find a new physician, go to https://www.beebehealthcare.org/doctors. For more information on the new Dupont Blvd. practice, visit https://www.beebehealthcare.org/locations/beebe-family-practice-millsboro-dupont-blvd.
