Beach & Bay Cottage Tour supporters hold non-Tour
It’s July — traditionally the time for the Beach & Bay Cottage Tour time, but due to the pandemic, the 2020 Cottage Tour was canceled early in March. Not to be thwarted, a group of loyal Cottage Tour attendees and hostesses missed the Tour so much that they recently organized a non-Tour.
Kathy Green, Cottage Tour chair, said, “This was a way to have some Beach & Bay Cottage Tour fun (socially-distanced, of course) and raise a little money for our wonderful South Coastal Library!”
Organizers offered their thanks to the LBBs, a.k.a. the “Limo Ladies,” April Boyer, Lenore Callahan, Terri Demilio, Joan Gordon, Bonnie Keller, Debbie McGuire, Pam McRainey, Chris Moore, Molly Myers, Carol Niehaus, Marie Pepper, Maria Angeles Roman, Linda Sissler, Laura Sheehan, Karen Sheplee, Barbara Slavkin, Marianne Smith and Helen Stevens for their creativity and generosity.
The Beach & Bay Cottage Tour benefits the South Coastal Library in Bethany Beach, with all net proceeds providing funding for programs at the library. Though the Cottage Tour will not be held this year, they welcome any donations; visit the Beach and Bay Cottage Tour website at: beachandbaycottagetour.com or call the FOSCL office at (302) 537-5828 with any questions.
The 2021 Beach and Bay Cottage Tour dates are Wednesday, July 28, and Thursday, July 29.