In searching for a vacation beach home, this Northern Virginia couple and their four sons chose an oceanfront Bethany Beach community because they loved the family-friendly nature of the area and its easy walking distance to town amenities.
Built in 2021 to accommodate multigenerational families, the 5,000-square-foot three-level inverted floor plan offers two levels of guest quarters topped by an open main living area, all accessible by an elevator. Two guest rooms flank the first-floor entry offering easy access to visitors upon arrival while a bank of sliders ahead beckons to the fully equipped family room and pool deck beyond. This entire area can be closed off with French pocket doors so that activities there don’t disturb others in the house.
The second level offers more guest quarters, with three bedrooms and two double bunk rooms bringing the sleeping capacity to 20. All bedrooms include en suite bathrooms, and all but one sport private balconies with porch swings.
The spacious upper floor is anchored by an inviting central open kitchen bathed in natural light from the south and north decks and designed for easy entertainment of large family gatherings. Neutral accessories and artwork create a casual coastal ambiance that allows for easy enjoyment of this well-designed multigenerational beach retreat. With ten open decks, a screened porch and backyard pool there is plenty of room for visitors of all ages to enjoy beachside breezes just a half-block from the beach.
This week’s home is just one of the 12 properties that will be available to be toured virtually by holders of both Combo and Virtual tickets to the 30th Annual Beach & Bay Cottage Tour. Each of the 12 homes will feature a professionally-produced video, which will offer Tour patrons with a safe opportunity to view each home as often as they want from anywhere during the three-week virtual tour period. Five of the 12 homes will be available for in-person viewing by holders of Combo tickets.
Combo tickets cost $50, and virtual-only tickets cost $35. Combo tickets are strictly limited to 500 tickets for each of the two in-person days of the visit the Cottage Tour’s website at beachandbaycottagetour.com. The Cottage Tour is produced by the Friends of the South Coastal Library. All net proceeds directly benefit the library’s operations.