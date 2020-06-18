Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for 66-year-old Sheila Doyle, who was last seen on Monday, June 15, on Skipjack Village Road, Salt Pond Development, in Bethany Beach. She was expected to arrive back at her home in Fairfax, Va., on Tuesday, June 16, police said.
Fairfax County Police issued a news release stating Doyle's car was found in the 3700 block of Lockhead Boulevard at Huntley Meadows Park.
According to the news release, Doyle is considered endangered due to mental or physical health concerns.
Doyle is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches, tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair and was wearing a black jacket with zipper, black pants, black shoes and glasses.
Police said she was last known to be in the company of her son, 35-year-old Brian Doyle, described as being 6 feet, 4 inches, tall and weighing 250 pounds. Police said he now has a buzz haircut, although he formerly had longer hair.
Police said Doyle and her son might have been traveling in a black, 2020 Buick Enclave with Virgina license plate No UKX7235.
Police said there is concern for Doyle's safety. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 302-365-8441 or provide information on the Website http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.