AAA this week projected that more than 142,000 Delawareans will travel a distance of 50 miles or more over the Independence Day weekend, up more than 4 percent over last year and setting a new record for the holiday.
Nearly 88 percent of travelers, or more than 125,000 Delawareans, were projected to hit the road for the holiday, up nearly 3 percent over last year. Air travel is projected to be up nearly 11 percent over last year, with AAA projecting more than 10,000 Delawareans (7 percent of local travelers) will take to the skies.
And travel by other modes of transportation, which was slowest to recover from the pandemic, is up nearly 24 percent over last year, with more than 7,000 Delawareans (5 percent of local travelers) training, busing or cruising to their holiday destinations.
Nationally, AAA projected that 50.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Independence Day weekend, setting a new record for the holiday. Domestic travel over the long weekend will increase by 2.1 million people compared to 2022, they predicted. This year’s projection surpasses the previous Fourth of July weekend record set in 2019 of 49 million travelers.
“We’ve never projected travel numbers this high for Independence Day weekend,” said Jana Tidwell, manager of Public & Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “What this tells us is that despite inventory being limited and some prices 50 percent higher, consumers are not cutting back on travel this summer. Many of them heeded our advice and booked early, another sign of strong travel demand.”
This Fourth of July weekend is expected to set a new record for the number of Americans traveling by car for the holiday. AAA expects 43.2 million people will drive to their destinations, an increase of 2.4 percent over 2022 and 4 percent higher than 2019. This summer, gas prices are well below what they were one year ago. The national average for a gallon of regular was $4.80 on July 4, 2022. Gas prices have remained steady the past couple of months, with the national average hovering around $3.50 to $3.60 a gallon, thanks to the lower cost of oil.
Air travel is also expected to set a new record. AAA projects 4.17 million Americans will fly to their destinations Independence Day weekend, an increase of 11.2 percent over 2022 and 6.6 percent over 2019. The previous Fourth of July weekend air travel record of 3.91 million travelers was set in 2019. The share of air travelers in the overall holiday forecast this year is 8.2 percent, the highest percentage in nearly 20 years.
Other modes of transportation are also on the rise this year. AAA expects 3.36 million people will travel by bus, cruise, or train over the long weekend, an increase of 24 percent over last year. While more travelers are turning to these modes this year, the number is not expected to surpass 2019’s total of 3.54 million.
Best/worst times to travel
INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, expects Friday, June 30, to be the busiest day on the roads during the Independence Day holiday weekend, with average travel times up nearly 30 percent over normal. Major metros, including Boston, Seattle and Washington, D.C., are expected to see the worst traffic. INRIX recommended leaving in the morning or after 6 p.m. to avoid the heaviest holiday congestion.
“With record-breaking travelers expected on the road this holiday weekend, drivers should prepare for above-average delays to their favorite destinations,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. “Using traffic apps, local DOT notifications, and 511 services are key to minimizing holiday travel traffic frustrations this Independence Day.”
For purposes of this forecast, the Independence Day holiday travel period is defined as the five-day period from Friday, June 30, to Tuesday, July 4. When the Fourth of July falls on a Wednesday, it is considered to be a six-day holiday period. When it falls on any other day of the week, the holiday period is a five-day window.