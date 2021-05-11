AAA Travel reported this week that the company expects a significant rebound in the number of Americans planning to travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend. From May 27 through May 31, more than 37 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home, an increase of 60 percent from last year, when only 23 million traveled — the lowest on record since AAA began recording in 2000.
The expected strong increase in demand from last year’s holiday, which fell during the early phase of the pandemic, still represents 13 percent — or nearly 6 million — fewer travelers than in 2019. AAA urged those who choose to travel this year to exercise caution and take measures to protect themselves and others as the pandemic continues.
“As more people get the COVID-19 vaccine and consumer confidence grows, Americans are demonstrating a strong desire to travel this Memorial Day,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “This pent-up demand will result in a significant increase in Memorial Day travel, which is a strong indicator for summer, though we must all remember to continue taking important safety precautions.”
AAA noted that the actual number of holiday travelers could fluctuate as Memorial Day approaches. If there is an increase in reported cases attributed to new COVID-19 variants, some people may decide to stay home, while others may note the strong progress in vaccinations and make last-minute decisions to travel. AAA recommended working with a travel agent, who can help if travelers need to make any last-minute changes to travel plans, as well as explore travel insurance options and help them plan a vacation that meets their needs and comfort-level this summer.
Another factor contributing to the expected increase in travel this holiday is the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s (CDC) recently updated guidance that fully vaccinated people can travel domestically at low risk to themselves, while taking proper precautions. It’s important to keep in mind that some local and state travel restrictions may still remain in place, however, AAA representatives noted. Travelers can refer to AAA’s COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map and TripTik.AAA.com for the latest information to help plan their trip.
For travelers who are not vaccinated but choose to travel, the CDC recommends they practice social distancing, wear a mask, wash their hands, and get tested before and after travel. Whether people are vaccinated or not, they should remember masks are required on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs, such as airports and stations, AAA representatives said.
AAA Travel has noted significant recent increases in online traffic and bookings on AAA.com — particularly for hotels and car rentals — heading into the summer travel season. AAA booking data reveals that domestic travel and road trips remain the biggest drivers of travel recovery in the near term.
Orlando and Las Vegas are top Memorial Day destinations this year, both for AAA Travel bookings and TripTik road trip searches. Other top destinations include road trips to: Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Denver; and Nashville. Top AAA Travel bookings include: Honolulu; Anchorage; and Colorado Springs, Colo.
When planning a trip, travelers can refer to the new AAA Digital TourBook guides, now available for destinations across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean at TourBook.AAA.com. Also available on smartphone, tablet or desktop, the new interactive guides feature detailed destination information, must-see attractions, sample itineraries and more.
Huge increase in air travel expected
Most Memorial Day travelers to take road trips
With 34 million Americans planning Memorial Day road trips, auto travel is expected to increase 52 percent compared to 2020. Nearly 12 million more Americans are expected to travel by car this holiday than in 2020, though that is still 9 percent less than in 2019. More than 9 in 10 Memorial Day travelers will drive to their destinations, as many Americans continue to substitute road trips for travel via planes, trains and other modes of transportation.
AAA’s “Great American Road Trip” campaign runs from May 1 through Labor Day, aiming to inspire, excite and engage potential travelers to say that AAA is ready to help them plan their next big road trip.
“We’ve compiled our favorite trip-planning resources, backed by more than 100 years of road-tested experience and expertise. While we continue monitoring the positive steps on the CDC air travel guidelines, we want to show our members that we are here for them, our stores are open, and we are ready to help with trip planning at every turn. AAA.com/RoadTrip is a free resource to help travelers find inspiration, explore destinations, plan the perfect route and get their vehicle road trip ready.”
After a historically low year of air travel in 2020, this Memorial Day will see nearly 2.5 million Americans boarding airplanes, nearly six times more than last year (up 577 percent). Still, 750,000 fewer people will take to the skies this holiday compared to 2019, AAA predicted, also reminidng travelers that masks are required in all airports and on flights.
Meanwhile, just 237,000 Americans are expected to travel by other modes, including bus and train, this Memorial Day. That is the second-lowest volume on record, higher only than the 185,000 who traveled in 2020. In 2021, travel via those modes will be 88 percent below 2019 levels, AAA predicted.
2021 Memorial Day Holiday Travelers
|Total
|Automobile
|Air
|Other (Bus, Train, Cruise)
|2021 (Forecast)
|37.1M
|34.4M
|2.5M
|237,000
|2020 (Actual)*
|23.1M
|22.6M
|363,000
|185,000
|2019 (Actual)
|42.8M
|37.6M
|3.2M
|1.9M
|Change (2019 to 2021)
|−13.3%
|−8.7%
|−23.4%
|−87.5%
|Change (2020 to 2021)
|+60%
|+52.4%
|+577.5%
|+28.0%
*AAA did not issue a Memorial Day holiday travel forecast in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, actual travel volumes were recorded after the holiday for comparison purposes this year.
Drivers beware: Worst times to hit the road
INRIX has predicted drivers will encounter the longest travel delays before the holiday weekend — particularly during the afternoons on Thursday, May 27, and Friday, May 28. Drivers in several major U.S. metros could experience double the travel times compared to a normal trip, they said, while Atlanta, Houston and New York drivers could see more than three times the delay on the busiest corridors.
“Although vehicle trips are down as much as 40 percent in some metros, afternoon congestion is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. With the increase of holiday travelers to the typical afternoon commute, drivers in the larger metros should expect longer delays heading into the holiday weekend,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst, INRIX. “Travelers should anticipate delays to start on Wednesday and continue through Memorial Day. Our advice to drivers is to avoid the evening commute times and plan alternate routes.”
Before road trips, prep the your car and for higher gas prices
For the 34 million Americans expected to travel by car this Memorial Day, they can expect gas prices to be the most expensive since 2014, with the national average possibly more expensive than $3 per gallon.
“We don’t expect higher gas prices to deter motorists this holiday season as many Americans are eager to travel,” said Jeanette C. McGee, AAA spokesperson. “We typically find when pump prices increase, travelers look for more free activities or eat out less while on vacation, but still take their planned trips.”
Gas prices will be increasing in part due to higher demand. As demand increases, gas stations are working to adjust delivery schedules to keep pace. However, there have been instances where some stations are seeing low to no supply at pumps for a few days, due to delayed deliveries. Over the holiday weekend, some gas stations in popular travel destinations — such as beaches and mountain areas — may experience that situation.
As of early this weeik, the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers 45 percent of fuel to the East Coast, is offline due to a cyberattack, which is expected to contribute to temporary price increases and limited fuel supply. That will affect areas from Mississippi to Tennessee, and the East Coast from Georgia into Delaware, but the owner of the pipeline gave a goal of substantially restoring operational service by the end of the week.
Letting a vehicle’s fuel tank run dry is more than just an inconvenience, AAA reminded motorists — it could also lead to costly mechanical problems down the road. AAA advises to keep an eye on the fuel level and fill up before arriving to the final destination. The AAA app can provide insight on gas prices, and motorists can always call ahead to a station to confirm they are open for business.
Before hitting the road, AAA reminded motorists, they should plan their route in advance and ensure their vehicle is ready, to help avoid a breakdown along the way. AAA expects to rescue more than 468,000 Americans at the roadside this Memorial Day weekend.
Motorists should also not leave home without an emergency roadside kit, and should continue to pack extra snacks or meals, as well as cleaning supplies, including disinfecting wipes.
AAA’s projections are based on economic forecasting and research by IHS Markit, a London-based business information provider. For the purposes of this forecast, the Memorial Day holiday travel period is defined as Thursday, May 27, through Monday, May 31. The five-day holiday period is consistent with previous Memorial Day holiday periods. The forecast was finalized during the week of April 12.
In cooperation with AAA, IHS Markit developed a unique methodology to forecast actual domestic travel volumes, using macroeconomic drivers such as employment, output, household net worth, asset prices including stock indices, interest rates, housing market indicators, and variables related to travel and tourism, including prices of gasoline, airline travel and hotel stays. For the 2021 Memorial Day holiday travel forecast, IHS Markit also examined changes in the IHS Markit containment index regarding COVID 19-related restrictions and activity.